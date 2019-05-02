Ground Truthing the “Longstreet Attacks: The Second Day at Gettysburg” map

Those little in-hex streams turn into whole hexes of muck after a good night of rain, and we both came home with both mud and burn marks on our pants, from all the charcoaled brush. We slogged our way through the entire area (enduring balky cameras and lowering batteries), but the view of the Triangular Field from the Weikert/Timbers farm is impressive. Those poor Rebs – once they came down from Warfield Ridge, every bit of high ground they got over was just followed by a higher and nastier one, culminating in cresting Houck’s Ridge to see the monster of Little Round Top across the Valley of Death. Definite negative hit on the morale there, and glad that such was someone else’s job!

I then took Claude on a tour of the two summits of Black Cat Knob, and then on to the ‘D-shaped field’ going up the Big Round Top Park road. We walked down from there to the Slyder farm, giving us another view of the incredible burnings and a different angle on what we had walked earlier. As with the day before, the sun was out for exactly the hours we needed it, and once we got them downloaded and gone through, the pictures were amazing.

First two pictures are from about hex 2421, showing the foreshortened view. you’re looking at Houcks’ Ridge, with Little Round Top behind it.

Next, the lower end of Devil’s Den (hex 2620), followed by Plum Rum from close by, and Rose’s Run, winding its marshy way through the same area.

And finally, views from the Slyder farm (2522) across a flood plain that neither of us wanted to venture into that day. And a view up Slyder’s lane towards the D-shaped field.

This map is the ‘first’ version of the actual ‘Hammerin Sickles!‘ map, from back when Herm and I were going to do it as a 17″ x 22″ game. When it caught the attention of Andy Lewis at GMT, who liked the idea so much that he allowed us to expand it into a full 22″ x 34″ map, giving us the chance to show a lot more room to the south in case Longstreet allows Hood to get frisky. So, when Herm brought the game to Revolution, which was the best possible result, the game ended up in the hands of what is, IMO, the best development/playtesting team in the whole industry, and allowed Revolution to keep its hands on the entire ACW Blind Swords series.

When Dave Powell and I walked Sickles’ entire line with my Hammerin Sickles map, he thought I got things pretty well ‘right’ for the scale. I’ll take his word for it. Gettysburg has been a special case for me, as I’ve mapped it in six or more different scales, and for many years had absolute access to walking the ground whenever needed. I wish I had that ability for Waterloo and such, but I use Gettysburg as my ‘topographic calibration tool’ for all those fields I map that I’ll never see in person.