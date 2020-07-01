New Hermann Luttmann games: “Beware the Shades” and “A Most Fearful Sacrifice.” Fred Manzo

Previews

By Fred Manzo

(quotes and pictures used with permission.)

As most people familiar with Hermann Luttmann’s designs know, we usually develop 4 to 8 games at a time. This gives us the freedom to work on what interests us at the moment.

So what interests us now? Well, the two closest games to seeing print are Hermann’s “Beware the Shades” and his “A Most Fearful Sacrifice.” Normally, we do not show pictures of the playtest versions of a game (it only confuses people into thinking the playtest components are the finished product) but Hermann has recently released a couple of pictures of each game for an article in “Diagonal Moves,” so I’ve been given permission to speak more freely about what’s coming up shortly.

According to Hermann, “The two big games I have cooking now are indeed huge. One is a cooperative horror game called Beware The Shades! for GMT Games. It will feature four asymmetric factions which are trying to cooperate with one another as they attempt to stop a monstrous outbreak of Shades, horrific mutated beasts that were once human.”

Hermann also mentioned that “The other project, for Flying Pig Games, is the aforementioned A Most Fearful Sacrifice. It will have two huge mounted map boards, over 500 1” counters, activation cards, over a dozen scenarios, etc. That should be on Kickstarter this summer.”

It uses an upgraded version of his “Blind Swords” system, which has been dubbed the “Black Swan” variant. It will cover the entire battle of Gettysburg with counters representing the parts of a brigade as they were used in the battle. For example, if the brigade was never split up in the battle it is represented by one powerful counter, if it split off regiments it might be represented by 2, 3, or even 4 counters in order for players to more fully simulate the actual tactics used at Gettysburg. This game will come with 13 scenarios, most using one map, with their playing times usually running around 2 hours each. The entire battle, however, can still be recreated over a weekend using both maps.

According to Hermann “A Most Fearful Sacrifice“… will be on Kickstarter fairly soon. It will be a glorious production in typical Flying Pig Games fashion. Two mounted maps by Rick Barber, 500+ huge counters, activation cards, etc. Most of the scenarios will be playable on one map but it will include a two-map, three-day Gettysburg Grand Battle scenario that will allow for a number of “what-if” possibilities. I am really optimistic about this one. The best development team in the business is working on it – Claude Whalen, Steve Pointinger, Zeke Conover, and Fred Manzo. And to quote one of the playtesters – “This is not only the best Gettysburg game I ever played, it is the best wargame I ever played”. So the team is loving it and I couldn’t ask for more than that.”

(PS: That last quote wasn’t mine. But I agree it’s a terrific game and I can’t wait for it to reach the public. – Fred)

Game Resources:

Diagonal Moves page

BGG page: